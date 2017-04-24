We know from the episode description released by the network that Kara attends the presentation out of support for Lena. What does Jack's arrival mean for this friendship?

Well, initially, I think Lena asks Kara to come for support simply because this is an ex-boyfriend and for any awkwardness, you have a buddy with you. It's out of friendship. What then develops is, for Kara, there seems to be a few breadcrumbs left in terms of there's a story brewing and she's led to believe that maybe not all is as it seems with Jack and this technology. And she gets her journalist on. They kind of do split to a certain degree where Lena is dealing with the relationship side and her own feelings and Jack. Kara on the other hand is digging and digging and trying to find what the deal with Jack is. Are his intentions pure? Is his technology dangerous? So they're both involved in the story, but they're coming at it from different angles.

You mentioned Kara getting her journalist on. How does Jack react when she begins digging into him?

He's actually not that concerned. As far as Jack's concerned, there isn't anything to find. Everything's above aboard. This is a wonderful technology that's going to save millions, if not billions of lives. There's no story here. So Jack is pretty transparent with that. That's not to say that that's the case, but Jack is transparent.