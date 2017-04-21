The End of An Era! April the Giraffe's Livestream Has Been Shut Down

It's no tall tale—the live stream of April the Giraffe has been shut down.

Since its launch in February, the livestream of April the Giraffe has garnered more than 273 million views, with 41.5K followers on Twitter. The stream followed April's pregnancy journey, which after over 15-months, came to an end on Saturday with the birth of an adorable baby boy!

April's calf is just a few days old, but is already 5'9" and 130 lbs with a lot of personality!