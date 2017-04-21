When Tyga hangs out with a few ladies that aren't Kylie Jenner, fans are going to talk.

After the rapper and his girlfriend partied separately during the first weekend of Coachella 2017, many eyes have been on the pair to see where they will hang out together next.

On Thursday night, however, Tyga got fans chattering when he was spotted enjoying dinner with a few friends.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the "Ayo" rapper and Jordan Ozuna were spotted sitting next to each other inside Serafina Sunset in West Hollywood. And when it was time to leave the restaurant, the pair embraced for a hug goodbye.

Before you assume something is going down, you may just want to go straight to the source. "Omg y'all I'm not dating Tyga," Jordan shared on Twitter Friday afternoon after the pictures surfaced. "Come on."