After Phaedra offered up proof that her "are they or aren't they?" divorce from jailbird Apollo Nida was officially in the "they are" column, Andy steered the conversation to the Southern belle's dating life. Has she begun to dip her toes back into the dating pool? "I am not," she told the host, while her frenemies on the opposite couch cast some heavy side-eye.

Does she want to? "Well, you hooked me up with somebody and we chat from now and then," she offered, coyly. Record scratch. What's this now?

"Shemar Moore?" Andy asked incredulously and seemingly out of nowhere. Cut to footage from a December 2016 appearance on WWHL featuring Phaedra and the hunky former Criminal Minds star wherein the pair got rather up close and personal. He was kissing all up on her ear and neck, people!