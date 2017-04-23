Bravo
God bless Andy Cohen for the dating dirt he gets our beloved Real Housewives to fess up to.
After a week that saw him get Kim Richards to admit during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion that she once dated Donald Trump and then win an admission from Sonja Morgan during a visit to Watch What Happens Live that she shared a past with Jack freaking Nicholson, our benevolent Bravo overlord complete his triple play when he zeroed in on Phaedra Parks during part two of the historic four-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.
After Phaedra offered up proof that her "are they or aren't they?" divorce from jailbird Apollo Nida was officially in the "they are" column, Andy steered the conversation to the Southern belle's dating life. Has she begun to dip her toes back into the dating pool? "I am not," she told the host, while her frenemies on the opposite couch cast some heavy side-eye.
Does she want to? "Well, you hooked me up with somebody and we chat from now and then," she offered, coyly. Record scratch. What's this now?
"Shemar Moore?" Andy asked incredulously and seemingly out of nowhere. Cut to footage from a December 2016 appearance on WWHL featuring Phaedra and the hunky former Criminal Minds star wherein the pair got rather up close and personal. He was kissing all up on her ear and neck, people!
"Would you date him?" Andy implored.
"We'll see..." she answered in her trademark mysterious way. Now that's a storyline we'd pay money to see play out next season.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta four-part reunion continues Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
