Asa Soltan Rahmati can't stop gushing about her baby boy.

While the Shahs of Sunset star has yet to post a picture of her new family member on social media, that doesn't mean the designer can't talk about how handsome Soltan Jackson is.

"He's amazing! He's so cute! He has so much cheeks. He's so macho, like he's such a masculine little newborn and he's so handsome it's insane," Asa shared with E! News exclusively. "We went to the doctor today and all the ladies were already drooling over him. He was chatting and being a chatter box and they said he's really advanced. He basically is dying to talk."

She continued, "He has this big Persian afro since he's Persian and black. He's not lacking in the hair department or attitude department. He has this big attitude with his eyebrows. He'll raise one up and the other down. And full lips and giant cheeks!"