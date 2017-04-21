One year ago today, the world was rocked by the news of Prince's sudden death, which turned out to be the result of an accidental overdose.

Despite his sister's insistence that the music legend predicted his own demise and "was preparing," nothing was preparing his fans for his passing on April 21, 2016. And it's hard to believe it's already been a year.

#RIPPrince has been trending nationwide on Twitter, and his hometown of Minneapolis declared today Prince Day (what exactly does that entail? A whole lot of purple). Meanwhile, stars like Usher, Salma Hayek and Questlove all took to social media to show that the "Raspberry Beret" singer is still on their minds.