"It was awesome to have Jack here," Pratt said. "Without him or Anna this doesn't really mean much so I feel very blessed that he was able to come here. It'll be a cool memory for all of us."

Not only is Pratt one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, but he's also genuinely humble. He said he never thought he'd be getting his own star on Hollywood Boulevard. (FYI: His star is located in front of the legendary El Capitan Theatre.)

"I couldn't have possibly imagined that," Pratt said, adding, "It's hard for me to put into words how this feels but I'm definitely grateful. I had a lot of people to thank and I still didn't have time to thank all the people I need to thank. No one ever gets to his kind of place alone."

And then I had to ask about his Instagram video post yesterday that showed his stylist using a hair dryer to dry his sweat marks. The caption reads, "Next time... Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2."

Pratt joked with me, "That I did imagine. Hollywood star? I couldn't image [that], but as a kid I was like, 'I'm sure at least I'll have somebody who blow dries my boob sweat.'"