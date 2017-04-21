"We've never really talked about losing a mom at such a young age," Harry said. "When you speak to other people's families and little kids and stuff, you think, 'Wow, I don't want them to have to go through the same things'...with a little bit of experience, you want to help as much as you can and try and empower them to have that conversation and to be brave enough for themselves to talk about it at a young age rather than bottling it up for far too long."

It was because of his older brother that he stopped bottling it up himself. "I always thought to myself, "What's the point of bringing up the past? What's the point of bringing up something that's only going to make you sad. It ain't going to change it. It ain't going to bring her back.' And when you start thinking like that, it can be really damaging," he recalled. "[William] always said to me, [he] said, 'You've got to sit down and think about those memories.' But, for me, it was like I don't want to think about it.'"