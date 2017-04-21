Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia remembers how he loved to laugh.

The iconic rock and pop star and '80s and '90s sex symbol, who died at age 57 exactly one year ago in 2016, and Garcia were married for three years in the late '90s and shared a son, who died soon after being born from a rare genetic disorder.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall this week, Mayte, whose recently released the memoir The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince, reflected on her and Prince's romance and shared especially fond memories of him.

Mayte was the first of his two ex-wives. He and Manuela Testolini were married for five years until 2006.

Mayte was a backup dancer for Prince and specialized in belly dancing.

"I remember I was 18 and I sent him a video tape," she told Erin. "And he was like, 'Wow, that was a really great performance, it was hypnotizing.' And I went, 'Oh, no, I like him. Oh no, oh no."

"We were friends first," she said. "We were friends and then he became my boss and then it just, the flirtation happened. We went to the movies all the time. The first date-date that he was like, 'It's courting time,' was when we were engaged."