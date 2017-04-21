Just like many of us, celebs have also chilled out, while starving, and wait for a coaster to flash some lights to let them know their table is ready.

Olive Garden, the Cheesecake Factory, Chili's, Dave & Busters—while instances have been scarce, stars have occasionally been spotted out on dates at such chain restaurants that just scream "Americana." Who needs cloth napkins when you have endless bread sticks and sizzling American-style fajitas?

In January, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd took their romance to a Dave & Busters in Hollywood. Onlookers tell E! News they looked "smitten" as they left the arcade and eatery at 3 a.m., holding hands.

In 2012, Selena and then-boyfriend Justin Bieber went on a date to the Dave & Busters in New York City's Times Square.

A year earlier, they were spotted on a lunch date at a Cheesecake Factory in Arlington, Texas. They two split a pizza and several appetizers and also had a slice of cherry cheesecake, People reported.