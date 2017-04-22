Saturday Savings: Whitney Port's Designer Sandals Are 55% Off

ESC: Whitney Port

Bello/Splash News

This soon-to-be mom is looking extra cool in flatforms.

The good news: At 55 percent off, you too can own Whitney Port's killer, embellished Alexander Wang sandals. The bad news (for some): They're still $268. 

While, of course, owning the real deal is ideal, the same look is achievable for a little bit less. For starters, you should already have a pair of jeans, a white tee and a light-weight jacket in your closet, so all that's left to do is shop the below discounted buys hand-picked for you!

Easy, right?

And if you're looking for alternative outfit ideas (maybe you want more of a feminine ensemble or you're questioning whether you can wear them out), here are two. The first, more femme choice, would be to rock the sandals with a grey, black or olive green midi bodycon. Tie a shirt or bomber jacket around your waist, throw your hair into a wispy bun and enjoy running around all weekend long looking like a rock star. For a nighttime look, pair your footwear with a black leather mini and tight off-the-shoulder top! It's perfect for a night of dancing.

Now shop the shoes below!

Shop the Look

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

Aldo Chunky Flatform Sandals, Was: $124, Now: $88

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

P.A.R.O.S.H. Fur-Embellished Sandals, Was: $284, Now: $142

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

Schutz Embellished Leather Sandals, Was: $220, Now: $110

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

Topshop Wonder Chunky Sandals, Was: $85, Now: $45

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

Maje Fidji Studded Leather Sandals, Was: $325, Now: $147

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

H&M Platform Sandals, Was: $50, Now: $30

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

Manolita Strappy Sandals, Was: $273, Now: $191

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

Marni Embellished Fussbett Sandals, Was: $960, Now: $480

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

Gentle Souls Unity II Studded Platform Sandals, Was: 230, Now: $70

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

McQ Alexander McQueen Knotted Leather Slides, Was: $370, Now: $185

ESC: Embellished Sale Sandals, Saturday Savings

Sam Edelman York Studded Suede Sandals, Was: $175, Now: $88

Heavy metal's going to look so good on you.

