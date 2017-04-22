Bello/Splash News
Bello/Splash News
This soon-to-be mom is looking extra cool in flatforms.
The good news: At 55 percent off, you too can own Whitney Port's killer, embellished Alexander Wang sandals. The bad news (for some): They're still $268.
While, of course, owning the real deal is ideal, the same look is achievable for a little bit less. For starters, you should already have a pair of jeans, a white tee and a light-weight jacket in your closet, so all that's left to do is shop the below discounted buys hand-picked for you!
Easy, right?
And if you're looking for alternative outfit ideas (maybe you want more of a feminine ensemble or you're questioning whether you can wear them out), here are two. The first, more femme choice, would be to rock the sandals with a grey, black or olive green midi bodycon. Tie a shirt or bomber jacket around your waist, throw your hair into a wispy bun and enjoy running around all weekend long looking like a rock star. For a nighttime look, pair your footwear with a black leather mini and tight off-the-shoulder top! It's perfect for a night of dancing.
Now shop the shoes below!
Aldo Chunky Flatform Sandals, Was: $124, Now: $88
P.A.R.O.S.H. Fur-Embellished Sandals, Was: $284, Now: $142
Schutz Embellished Leather Sandals, Was: $220, Now: $110
Topshop Wonder Chunky Sandals, Was: $85, Now: $45
Maje Fidji Studded Leather Sandals, Was: $325, Now: $147
H&M Platform Sandals, Was: $50, Now: $30
Manolita Strappy Sandals, Was: $273, Now: $191
Marni Embellished Fussbett Sandals, Was: $960, Now: $480
Gentle Souls Unity II Studded Platform Sandals, Was: 230, Now: $70
McQ Alexander McQueen Knotted Leather Slides, Was: $370, Now: $185
Sam Edelman York Studded Suede Sandals, Was: $175, Now: $88
Heavy metal's going to look so good on you.