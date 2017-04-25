15 Engagement Rings for the Ultra-Feminine Girl—Like Lauren Conrad

  • By
  • &

by Maya Kashlan |

ESC: Engagement Rings, Feminine

Here's the rule about engagement rings: Yours has to say something about who you are. 

For instance, if you're anything like Lauren Conrad, Jamie Chung or Olivia Palermo , then you're a woman of taste. You don't take yourself too seriously (read: you're not flashy), but you always manage to look chic. 

You have a signature girly-girl style and you want your ring to reflect that. Lucky for you, we've rounded up some understatedly classy bling that will suit your style. 

Not planning to tie the knot anytime soon? You can always pin these picks to that wedding-inspired Pinterest board of yours!

Keep scrolling! 

Shop the Look

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Ariel Gordon Diamond Garland Ring, $695

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Rachael Ryen 14K Gold Diamond Pave Hollow Circle Ring, $445

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

QVC 1ctw Aquamarine & 1/10 cttw Diamond Ring, Sterling, $185

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Imperial 1/2 Carat T.W. Diamond 10kt Yellow Gold Single Halo Engagement Ring Set, $498

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Petite Taper Ring with .3 Carat Round Diamond, $1,400

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Bloomingdale's Diamond Stacking Ring in 14K White Gold, .10ct T.W., $800 

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Digby & Iona Atreyu Ring, $1,200

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Sophie Bille Brahe Arbre D'Amour Ring, $5,500

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

LC Lauren Conrad 10k Rose Gold 1/5 Carat T.W. Diamond Rose Ring, $1,350

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Monica Vinader Nura Mini Pebble Stacking Ring, $350 

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

I+I 14-Karat Gold Diamond Ring, $365

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Jacquie Aiche Triangle Ring -Assorted Gemstones, $2,750

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Lizzie Mandler Baguette Knife Edge Bands, $1,700

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

JCPenny Womens 1/4 CT. T.W. Round White Diamond 10K Gold Engagement Ring, $1083

ESC: Engagement rings for ultra feminine girl

Astley Clarke Infinite Wanderings Stilla Ring Stack, $385

Wedding season, we see you! 

