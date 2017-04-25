Here's the rule about engagement rings: Yours has to say something about who you are.

For instance, if you're anything like Lauren Conrad, Jamie Chung or Olivia Palermo , then you're a woman of taste. You don't take yourself too seriously (read: you're not flashy), but you always manage to look chic.

You have a signature girly-girl style and you want your ring to reflect that. Lucky for you, we've rounded up some understatedly classy bling that will suit your style.

Not planning to tie the knot anytime soon? You can always pin these picks to that wedding-inspired Pinterest board of yours!

Keep scrolling!