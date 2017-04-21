Barack Obama to Make First Public Appearance Since Leaving White House

He is expected to remain in the city for a couple of days, the spokesperson said. He had visited Chicago once before since leaving office—for a private meeting connected to his future Presidential Center.

On May 7, the former president is set to be Boston to receive the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Profile in Courage award at the Kennedy Presidential Library.

He is also set to soon give several speeches in the United States and Europe and also make an appearance at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the New York Times reported.

The former president and wife Michelle Obama were spotted over the weekend on a luxury yacht while island-hopping in French Polynesia. He was seen taking a photo of her with what appeared to be in iPad.