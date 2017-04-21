The 40-year-old Overboard actress had her 409,000 followers regularly refreshing their feeds Wednesday when she live-tweeted every moment leading up to the world premiere of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (in theaters May 5). So, a few hours before her husband Chris Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Friday, she decided to take fans along for the journey again.
Glamorous? Not in the least. Humorous? You bet. Faris' followers were delighted to see Pratt shirtless and strumming his guitar in one shot and practicing yoga in another picture. Faris also got a number of "likes" and "retweets" for showing just how much work goes into getting red carpet ready. And it's not just Faris—Pratt has peeling back the curtain via his own social media accounts. Yesterday, for example, the actor's stylist used a blow dryer to dry his "man boobs."
Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. PT.
The actor, whose TV credits include Everwood, The O.C. and Parks and Recreation, has found fame on the big screen in movies like Moneyball, Jurassic World and Passengers. In spite of his success, the Lake Stevens, Wa.,-raised actor has never forgotten who he was before the world knew his name. "I had good parents that raised me right," Pratt told Variety Friday. "And maybe it had something to do with the fact I'm 37 and moved here when I was 20, and in those 17 years saw the benefits and cost of being an a--hole play out in front of me with other people."
