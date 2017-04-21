"Honey, I want to thank you for being the most incredible person and an unbelievable talent. That's going to be another five minutes, so I won't get into that. That's the sexiest thing about you to me, is how talented you are...A while back we were talking about today and you said, 'This is going to be a great moment.' And I said, 'Yeah, it is its going to bean amazing moment.' And then you grabbed my face and you said, 'But the best is yet to come.' So, I thank you," she said. "Thank you for letting me speak here. Thank you for being my husband. I love you so much."

When Pratt approached the podium, he said he was "humbled" by the honor.