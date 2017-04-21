Does Andy Cohen Group Text With the Real Housewives?

Dancing With the Stars' Nick Viall Weighs In on the Iconic Boy Band Debate: 'N Sync or Backstreet Boys?
If you've read either The Andy Cohen Diaries or its equally superb follow-up Superficial, then you know by now that Bravo impresario Andy Cohen fields text messages from the myriad women of the Real Housewives franchise on the regular.
Whether they're blowing him up with questions about their future on the series, complaints the way they feel he treated them during a reunion or rants about their co-stars bad behavior, the point is they're always blowing him up. And that got us wondering: Does he ever group text with any of the women? Just imagine getting your hands on the transcript of a chat between AC and, say, the always on point ladies of Real Housewives of New York City. It'd be gold, right?
When E! News sat down with Andy to discuss his partnership with Purina ONE's ONE Difference campaign, we grilled the Watch What Happens Live host on his texting habits with the ladies and, while our dreams of multiple group chats existing on his iPhone were slightly dashed, he did admit to one such moment. And with our beloved RHONY ladies, no less.
Bravo
"I don't have any group texts with the Housewives, but I have—," he began, realizing mid-sentence that wasn't entirely accurate. "Oh, you know what? I mean, I was at the New York Housewives premiere party and we all took a picture together that was on my phone and I sent it to all the New York Housewives on a group text. And then out of that, people were commenting about what they looked like. But usually the texts with the Housewives are just between one of them." And now we can't stop thinking about Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and all the rest critiquing their own looks while undoubtedly fishing for compliments from their Bravo overlord. And did Luann D'Agostino dictate her contributions to Siri. Question mark.
And if you are wondering, like we were, whether there might be some sort of waiting period before a Housewife is granted access to Andy's direct line, you might be surprised to learn that nope, there isn't!
"Pretty much, at this point," he said when asked if they all had his digits, with a grin that maybe hinted at some regret over that fact. "I'm an EP of the show, so we need to talk."
