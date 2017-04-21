Does Andy Cohen Group Text With the Real Housewives?

If you've read either The Andy Cohen Diaries or its equally superb follow-up Superficial, then you know by now that Bravo impresario Andy Cohen fields text messages from the myriad women of the Real Housewives franchise on the regular.

Whether they're blowing him up with questions about their future on the series, complaints the way they feel he treated them during a reunion or rants about their co-stars bad behavior, the point is they're always blowing him up. And that got us wondering: Does he ever group text with any of the women? Just imagine getting your hands on the transcript of a chat between AC and, say, the always on point ladies of Real Housewives of New York City. It'd be gold, right?

When E! News sat down with Andy to discuss his partnership with Purina ONE's ONE Difference campaign, we grilled the Watch What Happens Live host on his texting habits with the ladies and, while our dreams of multiple group chats existing on his iPhone were slightly dashed, he did admit to one such moment. And with our beloved RHONY ladies, no less.