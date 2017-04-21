Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz & Kate Winslet Are the Definition of Squad Goals as They Step Out for the Ultimate Ladies' Night

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

Three celebs just took the term #SquadGoals to a whole new level.

Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz and Kate Winslet stepped out together to attend the Lancôme Stars & Wonders Dinner in Monaco on Wednesday evening. The trio posed for photos together and even did an extremely cute interview together where they dished about their trip and how excited they were to be at the event with each other.

"This is kind of turning into our annual girls' trip in a way," Julia told Lancôme at the event.

The BFFs are all Lancôme ambassadors and made the trip to the French Riviera for the event.

Want to see all the cute pics and videos from the celebration?

Take a look at the E! News video above to see the trio prove they're the definition of #SquadGoals!

