Three celebs just took the term #SquadGoals to a whole new level.

Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz and Kate Winslet stepped out together to attend the Lancôme Stars & Wonders Dinner in Monaco on Wednesday evening. The trio posed for photos together and even did an extremely cute interview together where they dished about their trip and how excited they were to be at the event with each other.

"This is kind of turning into our annual girls' trip in a way," Julia told Lancôme at the event.

The BFFs are all Lancôme ambassadors and made the trip to the French Riviera for the event.