Kristin Cavallari's favorite shoes from her Laguna Beach days are back—woo!

Just when we thought the fashion world had put a cap on '90s revival trends (crop tops, chokers, etc.), Steve Madden lays a big one on us—and if you're a '90s baby, it hits home.

Everyone from the Spice Girls to Naomi Campbell (and basically every It girl of that era) owned a pair, but the most nostalgic perhaps was the sandal's appearance on Kristin's hit reality show. (Talk about a #FBF.) And now, thanks to the shoe brand, the iconic flatform sandal has been re-released.