Kristin Cavallari's favorite shoes from her Laguna Beach days are back—woo!
Just when we thought the fashion world had put a cap on '90s revival trends (crop tops, chokers, etc.), Steve Madden lays a big one on us—and if you're a '90s baby, it hits home.
Everyone from the Spice Girls to Naomi Campbell (and basically every It girl of that era) owned a pair, but the most nostalgic perhaps was the sandal's appearance on Kristin's hit reality show. (Talk about a #FBF.) And now, thanks to the shoe brand, the iconic flatform sandal has been re-released.
Now, there have been a few adjustments made to the 2017 version. Mainly, the minor wedge our beloved OG slide had has now been flattened, the fabric that lays over the top of your foot's texture seems to be more smooth and there's a stylized line that rims the bottom of the shoe's sole. It's only natural for the retailer to give the sandal an upgrade—we bet you'll be seeing these on the likes of Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid (maybe even Rihanna) sometime soon.
Steve Madden Slinky, $70
