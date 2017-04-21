Betty (Lili Reinhart) has yet to find out about Archie and Veronica's kiss in the previous episode, and it looks like she may be catching on while watching their flirtation on the stage...as well as them teaming up with her mom Alice (Madchen Amick) to continue to investigation into Jason Blossom's murder when Betty becomes overwhelmed with overseeing Homecoming and Reunion weekend.

Oh, did we forget to mention that the theme of the dance is blast from the past, which Archie and Fred (Luke Perry) receive when Archie's mom Mary (Molly Ringwald) returns to Riverdale and attends the dance.

Originally recorded by Kim Wilde in 1981, the most famous version of "Kids in America" came in 1995 when The Muffs' cover was part of the Clueless soundtrack.

Earlier in the season, Josie and the Pussycats covered Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" and "Sugar, Sugar," while Archie performed an original song at the Variety Show.