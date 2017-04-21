Say hello to your new Colonel Sanders, Rob Lowe!

The West Wing and Parks and Recreation alum, who famously spoofed himself in a series of DirecTV ad in 2015, continues his commercial acting career by being the new face of KFC.

Lowe plays Sanders, known for his white hair, mustache and goatee and wire-rimmed glasses, in a new campaign promoting the fast food giant's new Zinger spicy chicken sandwich—a "100 percent chicken breast filet, double hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown by trained cooks in every KFC kitchen, and served with lettuce and Colonel's mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun."

In an ad released Friday, Lowe's Sanders presents the new offering while giving a motivational speech—Independence Day-style—about launching it on a mission to space.