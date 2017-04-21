The West Wing and Parks and Recreation alum, who famously spoofed himself in a series of DirecTV ad in 2015, continues his commercial acting career by being the new face of KFC.
Lowe plays Sanders, known for his white hair, mustache and goatee and wire-rimmed glasses, in a new campaign promoting the fast food giant's new Zinger spicy chicken sandwich—a "100 percent chicken breast filet, double hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown by trained cooks in every KFC kitchen, and served with lettuce and Colonel's mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun."
In an ad released Friday, Lowe's Sanders presents the new offering while giving a motivational speech—Independence Day-style—about launching it on a mission to space.
"The time has come to explore beyond our known horizons, to push KFC's spicy crispy chicken to new heights," he says. "There is one question that we will be able to answer with certainty very soon. Can you actually launch KFC's world-famous Zinger chicken sandwich into space? The answer is, 'We certainly hope so. Our entire marketing campaign depends on it.' But when we success we will lick our fingers, we will lick our fingers good!"
The Zinger will be available in participating U.S. restaurants beginning April 24 as an individual sandwich or in a popular $5 Fill Up combo meal.
Colonel Harland Sanders founded KFC during the Great Depression. Before Lowe, celebs who portrayed him included Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton, Rob Riggle and Billy Zane.
