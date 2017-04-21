Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are telling all.

Well, not exactly all, but they did just divulge a handful of personal details about their private life together, thanks to a rare candid chat on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 1 show. After surprising DJ Adele Roberts by unexpectedly stepping into the studio for a visit, the royal pair took questions and it seemed nothing was off limits, even the father of two's controversial clubbing during a boys' trip in Switzerland last month. In fact, the 34-year-old broached the topic himself, albeit jokingly while the group was discussing the couple's love for concerts.

"I've gotten into enough trouble with my dancing recently, so it's kind of best to keep away from that," he said when asked if he ever wants to bust a move while watching a show.