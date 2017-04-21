Zachary Quinto Mourns the Death of His Dog Noah

Caitlyn Jenner Distances Herself From President Donald Trump: My Loyalties Lie With the LGBTQ Community
Zachary Quinto is in mourning.
The 39-year-old Star Trek Beyond actor announced via Instagram Thursday that his beloved dog Noah had died. He also shared a recent photo with his furry friend. "Anyone who has ever truly known me in the last 14 years has known this true prince," Quinto wrote. "Noah has been by my side through up and down. Thick and thin. Feast and famine. In loving him I learned to love myself more fully. He taught me compassion and patience and generosity... and oh how he made me laugh. He made friends wherever he went. His spirit was pure. His love was legend."
"I am a better person for having had him in my life. But tonight we had to let him go," Quinto wrote in the caption. "Surrounded by love he went to sleep. And may he forever rest in peace."
Quinto's boyfriend, model Miles McMillan, shared his sympathies on Instagram. "We had to say good bye to our dear sweet Noah last night. He was surrounded by love flowers and music," he wrote. "I'll always remember his big grin and how happy he always was to get a little lovin'."
In 2013, the actor starred in a dramatized short film, Dog Eat Dog, about how he rescued Noah; it also starred Philip Baker Hall and Sharon Wilkins. For 14 years, Quinto's Irish Wolfhound-terrier mix was always by his side. "Most of the candid pictures I've seen of myself have just been me walking my dog," he once told People. "That's basically how I spend a lot of my time."