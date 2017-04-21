Zachary Quinto Mourns the Death of His Dog Noah

Zachary Quinto is in mourning.

The 39-year-old Star Trek Beyond actor announced via Instagram Thursday that his beloved dog Noah had died. He also shared a recent photo with his furry friend. "Anyone who has ever truly known me in the last 14 years has known this true prince," Quinto wrote. "Noah has been by my side through up and down. Thick and thin. Feast and famine. In loving him I learned to love myself more fully. He taught me compassion and patience and generosity... and oh how he made me laugh. He made friends wherever he went. His spirit was pure. His love was legend."

"I am a better person for having had him in my life. But tonight we had to let him go," Quinto wrote in the caption. "Surrounded by love he went to sleep. And may he forever rest in peace."