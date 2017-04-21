Everybody say it with us now: I still believe!

The X-Files will return, again, but this time for 10 new episodes shepherded by Chris Carter with Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny back in their iconic roles as Special Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, and we definitely have some thoughts and feelings—aside from excitement, of course.

"Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators—these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide," David Madden, president, Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. "Chris' creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files."