Nick Viall is ready to say goodbye to Pinocchio.
Though he actually performed on stage with the Backstreet Boys during his season of The Bachelor, Nick and Peta Murgatroyd will NOT be dancing to one of the group's songs on Dancing With the Stars on Monday night for an episode dedicated to boy bands and girl groups. Instead, the pair will be performing a jive to The Beach Boys' classic song "Fun, Fun, Fun."
"It's cool because we've had the new and improved songs that have been coming out and that's awesome for us," Peta told E! News of the unexpected song choice when we visited the pair during one of their rehearsals.
After receiving their best score yet during last week's Disney-themed episode, during which he dressed as Pinocchio for a jazz set to "I've Got No Strings," Nick is hoping to "keep the momentum" going with their "tough" jive.
"It's been a slow-burn for me...As my scores get higher, there's less room to keep going up. I think this week's going to bring a lot of challenges with the jive," he told us, adding that he's "having more and more fun and the nerves of the experience have kind of calmed down for me."
Of course, we couldn't let Nick out of a boy band-themed week without asking the obvious and eternal question: BSB or 'N Sync?!
ABC
"For me, Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync were kind of at their peak when I was in high school and college, so I was a big fan of both those bands," Nick said. "I was very fortunate to meet the Backstreet Boys last year on The Bachelor, so that was a really cool experience for me to even perform with them. It was very surreal. I weirdly felt at home. And I've always liked 'N Sync. Honestly, they're both great."
Hey, you can't say the guy has bad taste in music!
To hear more from Nick and Peta, watch our interview with the DWTS pair above.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.