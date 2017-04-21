Nick Viall is ready to say goodbye to Pinocchio.

Though he actually performed on stage with the Backstreet Boys during his season of The Bachelor, Nick and Peta Murgatroyd will NOT be dancing to one of the group's songs on Dancing With the Stars on Monday night for an episode dedicated to boy bands and girl groups. Instead, the pair will be performing a jive to The Beach Boys' classic song "Fun, Fun, Fun."

"It's cool because we've had the new and improved songs that have been coming out and that's awesome for us," Peta told E! News of the unexpected song choice when we visited the pair during one of their rehearsals.