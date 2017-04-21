Bonding time!
Paris Jackson is all about squeezing in moments to hang out with her famous godfather Macaulay Culkin, according to a new candid shared on Instagram. In the adorable snap, Michael Jackson's only daughter and the 36-year-old actor pose together on the couch as they smile from ear to ear. Thanks to Paris' not-so-subtle bunny ears, we can assume this photo was taken on Easter Sunday or she simply wanted a statement accessory.
As for any explanation, the 19-year-old simply captioned the shot with a rabbit emoji.
The two certainly have a close and playful bond considering just a few months ago in December, Culkin sat while she gave him a pedicure with an elegant burgundy shade. "Model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living," she wrote at the time.
The previous October, the two caught up in a Starbucks where the Jim Gaffigan Show star unveiled a drawing he created in her honor.
"Throwback to when the best godfather ever drew me," she captioned the picture.
We imagine Paris' late father would be happy to see them together considering Michael and Macaulay were longtime friends before his death in 2009.