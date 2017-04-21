A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

And...goodnight.

Kim Kardashian showcased her recent six-pound weight loss and slim figure in a risqué sparkling bikini on Snapchat Thursday night. The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is no stranger to sexy shoots, posted a selfie video of her modeling the skimpy swimsuit in a dark room around midnight, set to J. Holiday's 2007 single "Bed." She also posted a similar clip set to Rihanna's 2016 track "Consideration."

"Bedtime," she captioned the first clip.

Kim later deleted the videos without explanation.