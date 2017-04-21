And...goodnight.
Kim Kardashian showcased her recent six-pound weight loss and slim figure in a risqué sparkling bikini on Snapchat Thursday night. The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is no stranger to sexy shoots, posted a selfie video of her modeling the skimpy swimsuit in a dark room around midnight, set to J. Holiday's 2007 single "Bed." She also posted a similar clip set to Rihanna's 2016 track "Consideration."
"Bedtime," she captioned the first clip.
Kim later deleted the videos without explanation.
She had tweeted two days earlier that she had lost six pounds as a result of being ill.
"The flu can be an amazing diet," she tweeted. "So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown."
She later deleted the tweet following a backlash.
The Met Gala, in which celebrities showcase edgy looks at a themed fundraising fashion exhibit launch party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is a favorite of Kim, who has attended the annual event every year since 2013. The 2017 Met Gala takes place on May 1.
At the 2016 Met Gala, Kim wore a silver Balmain gown with a thigh-high slit. Husband Kanye West, who accompanied her, wore a matching jacket by the French brand.
Kim had said last July that she had lost almost 70 pounds since she gave birth to her and Kanye's second child, son Saint West, in December 2015. On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired last month, she said she had to undergo surgery to repair her uterus because she had decided she would "try to have one more baby."