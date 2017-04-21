If there's one thing you take away from Girlboss, Netflix's new brash comedy from Kay Cannon starring Britt Robertson it's this:
"I want people to laugh. There's an entertainment value for sure, but also I hope the show inspires. I hope it shows that anybody can fail and pick yourself up from that failure and don't be afraid to take those leaps of faith in yourself," Cannon told E! News. "It's not specific for women, but in a way it kind of is in that it's from the perspective of a woman. I just really want women to be able to look and see themselves in this and be OK being angry and happy and boastful—"
"And ugly on the inside," Robertson added with a laugh.
The series is loosely based on the life of Sophia Amoruso, the founder of Nasty Gal. It tells the tale of a young Sophia (Robertson) struggling to find her place in the world until her passion for fashion is ignited and she begins selling vintage clothes on eBay.
"What I had the most fun doing was Kay would write these scenes where—I don't know, it's all fun, that's what's great about it. We'd do this scene where I'm yelling at this sort of Urban Outfitters lady employee and I'm trying to strip one of the mannequins down and I'm frustrated at the world and how they're taking over fashion in this really cruel, corrupt way and having a nervous breakdown, I loved that. That's always fun. I loved singing, I love dancing, that was always fun."
Click play on the video above to hear more from Amoruso, Robertson and Cannon. Girlboss also stars Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley, Johnny Simmons and Dean Norris.
All episodes of Girlboss season one are now streaming on Netflix.