If there's one thing you take away from Girlboss, Netflix's new brash comedy from Kay Cannon starring Britt Robertson it's this:

"I want people to laugh. There's an entertainment value for sure, but also I hope the show inspires. I hope it shows that anybody can fail and pick yourself up from that failure and don't be afraid to take those leaps of faith in yourself," Cannon told E! News. "It's not specific for women, but in a way it kind of is in that it's from the perspective of a woman. I just really want women to be able to look and see themselves in this and be OK being angry and happy and boastful—"

"And ugly on the inside," Robertson added with a laugh.