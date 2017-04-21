Anne Hathaway has found her hero in James Corden.

As the queen of romantic comedies like The Devil Wears Prada and Bride Wars, the Oscar winner knows all about the natural sequence of events after two people set eyes on each other and feel the spark. With the help of late-night maestro, James Corden, the two stars used their famous pipes to serenade all of us with the perfect soundtrack to a rom-com, complete with the scenes we're all familiar with.

First comes the meet cute, this time while waiting for an elevator and set to "Just One Look" by Doris Troy. As they fall so hard, hard, haaaaard, the two proceed to get a little steamy in said elevator with Selena Gomez's " Hands to Myself" setting the mood.