Terence Patrick/CBS
Anne Hathaway has found her hero in James Corden.
As the queen of romantic comedies like The Devil Wears Prada and Bride Wars, the Oscar winner knows all about the natural sequence of events after two people set eyes on each other and feel the spark. With the help of late-night maestro, James Corden, the two stars used their famous pipes to serenade all of us with the perfect soundtrack to a rom-com, complete with the scenes we're all familiar with.
First comes the meet cute, this time while waiting for an elevator and set to "Just One Look" by Doris Troy. As they fall so hard, hard, haaaaard, the two proceed to get a little steamy in said elevator with Selena Gomez's " Hands to Myself" setting the mood.
As the courtship continues, Hathaway gives Corden a few subtle hints with Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me" and in no time, they're brushing their teeth together to the tune of "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz.
However, there's trouble in paradise when the songstress notices a shady text from another woman, but Corden Insists she's "just a friend," Biz Markie style.
Zoom in on Hathaway back in her bedroom, spilling wine and crying her eyes out to the classic breakup track, "All By Myself."
Not to fret, as is the case for the genre, there's a happy ending, thanks to some motivation from The Proclaimers' "I Would Walk 500 Miles." As Corden sweeps in on an airplane to stop Hathaway from leaving, they rekindle their flame with a little help from Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."
Be honest—you knew every one of those songs, too.