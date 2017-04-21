Zayn Malik Throws the Ultimate House Party in "Still Got Time" Music Video With PARTYNEXTDOOR

Zayn Malik throws the house party to end all house parties in "Still Got Time."

The first single from the 24-year-old singer's second studio album, due out this summer, features PARTYNEXTDOOR. The video was filmed at Malik's home in London in early April.

Calmatic, who's worked with Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak, directed Malk's video. "I was asleep in L.A. when I got a call from Luti Media and Zayn's management at 7 a.m. They told me to hop on the next flight to London. It was my first time in London so I didn't know what to expect. When I got there we met at his crib and he said he wanted to throw the wildest house party imaginable," Calmatic said. "So, we invited everyone we knew and let the cameras roll."

Zayn Malik, Still Got Time

RCA Records

"The rest," the director added, "is history."

"Still Got Time" has it all: booze, drugs, a tattoo artist, naked women, exotic animals—you name it. In conjunction with the music video's premiere, five remixes were also released Friday.

Malik released his current single last month. In 2016, the former One Direction member released his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, featuring "PILLOWTALK," "BeFoUr," "iT's YoU," "LIKE I WOULD," "Wrong" and other hit songs. Since he dropping the No. 1 album, Malik has published a book and is currently developing a boy band drama series with Law & Order's Dick Wolf. Malik has also made number of of guest appearances in recent months, releasing songs with MIA ("Freedun"), Snakehips ("Cruel") and Taylor Swift ("I Don't Wanna Live Forever").

