Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is ready to talk about sex!
On the heels of her spicy Las Vegas show announcement, the reality star decided to play a game of "Hot or Not" with E! News. Lucky for us, the happily married mother of two didn't hold back.
When it comes to sexting and dirty talk, Kendra thinks it's a total turn-on. As for pillow talk, that's not exactly her thing. You listening to this, Hank Baskett?
Excessive PDA is also a big no-no in the eyes of Kendra. After all, you have to keep some things away from the public eye.
"I hate when people see that," she shared with E! News exclusively. "That's the one thing I like to keep private."
SPI Entertainment
As for sex in public places, we'll let you watch the video above to get her honest answer.
Just one day ago, Kendra stopped by E! News where she had a major announcement. As it turns out, the former Girls Next Door star is headed to Las Vegas to play a lead role in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Men.
Beginning May 27, Kendra along with Queer Eye for the Straight Guy's Jai Rodriguez will perform for hundreds of audience members at Paris Hotel.
"Just when I think it's over for me in this world, new opportunities present themselves," Kendra shared with Catt Sadler. "I'm still here and it's getting bigger and I'm so thankful for these opportunities and to be able to explore life like this."
"It's a fresh new chapter in my life and I have no idea where it's taking me," she added. "I am so excited for this opportunity."
Learn more about Kendra's sexy new Las Vegas play online. And watch her on the small screen when Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres April 28 on WE tv.