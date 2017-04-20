Warning: The following contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Scandal. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

Have you caught your breath yet, Scandal fans? Because we're not sure we have.

The wheels have really come off in Shonda Rhimes' horrifying alt-D.C. now that Cyrus (Jeff Perry) was released from prison and poised to take the presidency. However those shady Peus folks proved yet again that they'll stop at nothing to plant Mellie (Bellamy Young), their Trojan horse, in the White House. Of course, that meant bludgeoning Lizzie North (Portia De Rossi) in a most gruesome way in front of Mellie to prove she really didn't say in the matter.

That's right—Elizabeth North is dead and Mellie Grant is now, officially, Madame President. Hooray?