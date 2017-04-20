Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The secret is out! Dulé Hill and his girlfriend are officially engaged.
In an Instagram collage posted Thursday afternoon, The West Wing and Psych star relived the moment he proposed to Jazmyn Simon on Good Friday.
"Step by step, hand in hand, you & me, lock & key," he shared with his Instagram followers. "#IAintNoFool #SheSaidYes #041417 #ItWasAREALLYGoodFriday #ForeverGrateful #WeGonRentTheMoonAndFillItWithRosé #ILoveYouJaz."
In the candid photos, fans learned that the proposal occurred after a hot air balloon ride. Once the adventure was finished, Dulé got down on one knee to ask the big question.
And yes, the engagement ring grabbed the attention of many followers. Nice choice, dude.
During an appearance on Hallmark Family's Home & Family, Jazmyn looked back on the moment she met the "love of my life."
"I met Dulé at lunch," the actress shared. "I was supposed to be in Miami for two days to shoot the Ballers pilot and my two days turned into two weeks because I was at the end of the second day and my scene got bumped. And so he came and I went to set and I saw him, just me and him at the end of the table, and I was like, ‘Oh, I know you. You're Dulé!' And I went and we exchanged numbers and the rest is history."
Since then, the couple has documented their love on social media including nights on red carpets and even a few romantic holidays together.
"My Nurse, My Lady, My Love & My Valentine," Dulé wrote on Instagram this past Valentine's Day. "I suuuure do love you baby. I suuuure do."
Jazmyn added, "Everyday is a gift with this one!"
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!