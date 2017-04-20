The secret is out! Dulé Hill and his girlfriend are officially engaged.

In an Instagram collage posted Thursday afternoon, The West Wing and Psych star relived the moment he proposed to Jazmyn Simon on Good Friday.

"Step by step, hand in hand, you & me, lock & key," he shared with his Instagram followers. "#IAintNoFool #SheSaidYes #041417 #ItWasAREALLYGoodFriday #ForeverGrateful #WeGonRentTheMoonAndFillItWithRosé #ILoveYouJaz."

In the candid photos, fans learned that the proposal occurred after a hot air balloon ride. Once the adventure was finished, Dulé got down on one knee to ask the big question.

And yes, the engagement ring grabbed the attention of many followers. Nice choice, dude.