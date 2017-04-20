Amber Portwood is not taking the latest gossip about her lightly.

While fans sites been sending the rumor mill into overdrive with accusations that the Teen Mom OG star has allegedly been physically abusing her fiancé Matt Baier, the 26-year-old says that's simply not the case.

The reality star opens up to E! News to not only defend herself, but clear the air once and for all about her relationship with Baier.

"Five years ago I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I've worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me."