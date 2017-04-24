Trendsetters at Work: Noise 784

In Hollywood, you're nothing without a good team behind you.

Public relations, marketing, content strategy—it's all about branding. No one knows this better than Jaspre Guest, founder of Noise 784, a bi-coastal, full-service agency, and Happy Noise, an emoji service made for Lisa Frank lovers and those who just want to emit good vibes. This boss lady is known in the business for thinking outside the box—it's not just what she can do differently, but how she can create the best impact, creative disturbance or, simply, noise possible.

Get to know this vibrant, meditation-loving trendsetter below.