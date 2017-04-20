Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is setting her eyes on Las Vegas.

The reality star stopped by E! News today to share one major announcement. As it turns out, the former Girls Next Door star is ready to star in one sexy production.

"I am going to play a lead role in a play called Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man and it will be in Las Vegas. I am going to Vegas!" Kendra confirmed to E! News' Catt Sadler exclusively. "Being a lead role in a play in Vegas? Like, come on! How much bigger can it get?"

The hit New York City production is headed to Paris Las Vegas where Kendra will join Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Jai Rodriguez.

Based on the novel of the same name, the show will perform nightly minus Wednesdays beginning May 27. And yes, tickets are on sale right now.