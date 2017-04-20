Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is setting her eyes on Las Vegas.
The reality star stopped by E! News today to share one major announcement. As it turns out, the former Girls Next Door star is ready to star in one sexy production.
"I am going to play a lead role in a play called Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man and it will be in Las Vegas. I am going to Vegas!" Kendra confirmed to E! News' Catt Sadler exclusively. "Being a lead role in a play in Vegas? Like, come on! How much bigger can it get?"
The hit New York City production is headed to Paris Las Vegas where Kendra will join Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Jai Rodriguez.
Based on the novel of the same name, the show will perform nightly minus Wednesdays beginning May 27. And yes, tickets are on sale right now.
SPI Entertainment
"Just when I think it's over for me in this world, new opportunities present themselves," Kendra shared with us. "I'm still here and it's getting bigger and I'm so thankful for these opportunities and to be able to explore life like this."
"I'm birthing something new," she continued. "It's a fresh new chapter in my life and I have no idea where it's taking me. I am so excited for this opportunity."
Kendra has never been shy to try new things. In fact, Hank Baskett's leading lady is set to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition where she will work on her relationship with her estranged mother.
This experience, however, is making her feel extra nervous. After all, it's not every day she performs in front of a crowd of hundreds of people.
"Dancing With the Stars was hard for me because I have such bad stage fright," she explained. "Can you imagine how I feel with this?"
Watch Kendra on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premiering April 28 on WE tv. And learn more about Kendra's new Las Vegas play online now.
