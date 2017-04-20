Oh, how the tables have turned!

As the host of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen is used to dishing out all different sorts of questions—but now he's seen just how ruff it can be when the roles are reversed. (Pun fully intended)

The TV personality hosted a shelter dog event to celebrate Purina One's One Difference campaign at the New York Public Library with his own former shelter dog, Wacha, in tow. Cohen read a book about shelter dogs to a group of elementary school students, and finished up with a Q&A.

For the most part, the Q&A involved swapping stories about pets. But of course, they saved the best question for last.