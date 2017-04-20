Oh, how the tables have turned!
As the host of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen is used to dishing out all different sorts of questions—but now he's seen just how ruff it can be when the roles are reversed. (Pun fully intended)
The TV personality hosted a shelter dog event to celebrate Purina One's One Difference campaign at the New York Public Library with his own former shelter dog, Wacha, in tow. Cohen read a book about shelter dogs to a group of elementary school students, and finished up with a Q&A.
For the most part, the Q&A involved swapping stories about pets. But of course, they saved the best question for last.
Closing up the Q&A, the moderator asked for one last quick question, settling on Zach, a 12-year old Real Housewives fan.
"This is a little off-topic, but in the Beverly Hills Housewives, why does Lisa get into so many fights?" the sixth grader asked.
The room erupted with laughter and Andy did his best to provide a thoughtful, diplomatic answer.
"She's like, when you rescue a dog that wants to fight with other dogs," the late night host said, laughing. "But she's good! Good question," he quickly added as the moderator turned their attention elsewhere.
It's true—Lisa Rinnahas developed a bit of a reputation for her love of drama.
Just last week the reality star had an awkward encounter with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Kim Richardsand Lisa Vanderpumpat the RHOBH's season seven reunion on Vanderpump Rules.
Some things never change.
