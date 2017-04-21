25 Fresh Spring Wardrobe Updates to Buy From Nordstrom

by Taylor Stephan |

ESC: Nordstrom Shopping

Now that spring's in full swing, we've got one thing on our minds: a new wardrobe.

OK, maybe a complete closet overhaul isn't fiscally in the realm of possibility, but we don't blame you if your current selection is feeling a little blah right about now. However, all you really need is a few key spring pieces to rotate in and make your look feel fresh again. It's amazing what a pair of flatform espadrilles can do to jazz up a pair of boring jeans. Or maybe it's your denim collection that needs a little refresh (mom jeans for the win).

Whatever it is you're after, these spring pieces from Nordstrom will have you looking like a celeb in no time at all.

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Privacy Please Lomax Maxi Dress, $188

 

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Kenzo K-Wave Sneaker, $330

 

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Madewell Gingham Wrap Miniskirt, $70

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Small Cherry Blossom Faux Leather Top Handle Satchel, $185

 

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

BP Eyelet Off the Shoulder Crop Top, $45

 

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Nine West Gweniah Ghillie Lace Gladiator Sandal, $79

 

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Bardot Botanica Lace Dress, $139

 

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

BlankNYC Morning Suede Moto Jacket, $188

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Vigoss High Waist Button Front Denim Shorts, $54

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Steve Madden Clearer Column Heel Sandal, $110

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Madewell Central Shirt, $70

ESC: Nordstrom

Rag & Bone 'Simone' Slim Ankle Pants, $295

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Kenneth Cole New York Kam Sneaker, $140

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Topshop Floral Embroidered Bodysuit, $60

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Sun & Shadow Fringe Cuff Crop Jeans, $39

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Billabong Ocean Sail Slipdress, $55

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Marc Fischer LTD Gerald Platform Sandal, $150

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Moon River Stripe Off the Shoulder Midi Dress, $110

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Topshop Ripped Mom Shorts, $60

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Rebecca Minkoff Jacquard Love Leather Crossbody Bag with Guitar Strap, $325

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Socialite Stripe Midi Wrap Dress, $36

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Frame Le High Raw Edge High Waist Jeans, $269

 

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Topshop Halo Bow Slide Sandal, $32

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Amuse Society Terra Romper, $66

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Topshop Colorblock Denim Miniskirt, $60

ESC: 25 Nordstrom

Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $65

