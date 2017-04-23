All good things must come to an end.

On Sunday night, Feud: Bette and Joan brought the story of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford's infamous rivalry to a close, with the FX anthology hit airings its season one finale. (Season two will be Feud: Charles and Diane, in case you missed the Internet's meltdown over the news!)

But unlike most finales, Feud went out with a whisper, not a bang, as Bette (Susan Sarandon) and Joan's (Jessica Lange) later years, regrets and struggles were examined, and shined a light on how lonely and isolated Hollywood can make an aging star feel.

But how much of "You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?" was accurate? We're fact-checking Feud: Bette and Joan one last time...