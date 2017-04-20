Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is keeping it real in more ways than you could ever imagine.
Before Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres later this month, the reality star stopped by E! News where no topic was off limits.
In fact, Kendra was ready to talk about sex and how much her son knows about the birds and the bees.
"I have no shame. I even tell little Hank sometimes, ‘Go to bed. Mom and pop are going to have sex,'" she shared with E! News' Catt Sadler exclusively. "'We got to have some sex Hank, okay? Go to your room. Play your video games.' You don't understand. These kids know earlier and earlier now."
In fact, Kendra isn't at all ashamed to share details about her life growing up. "It starts now with teaching them who I am," she explained. "They've been up to the Playboy Mansion. I have nothing to hide."
In addition to some steamy confessions, Kendra is also opening up about her latest reality TV project. After much hesitation, Kendra ultimately decided to join her estranged mother on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.
While her relationship is still a work in progress, there are some important lessons Kendra learned.
"This Boot Camp experience has taught me what forgiveness is all about," she shared before the premiere on April 28. "Living for today and not dragging what yesterday did to you into today."
