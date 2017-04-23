Before I get into the amazing experience that was celeb Scarless Rhinoplasty Plastic Surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar, M.D., let's talk about self-confidence.

Sure, self-confidence is an inside job, it comes from inner strength and competence. But, let's face it, our outer appearance can help or hinder self-confidence as well. And, of course, plastic surgery may seem like an extreme way to achieve self confidence, but for me, it made a difference.

Previously, I rarely liked to see a photo of my face—peep the above photo for a look at my old nose. That includes my wedding photos, which is a drag, because I was obviously ecstatic that day. I spent years hating my bump, which others swore was unnoticeable. I described the tip of my nose as "bulbous" and there's nothing about that word that makes a girl feel self-confident. To avoid the spotlight, I jumped at the chance to be the group photographer, and when forced to take part, I'd strategically pretend to take a sip of whatever I was drinking in a last ditch effort to shade my nose. I was doing things like this for years before I ever realized it was actually impacting me—negatively.

So I did some research and found Dr. Dugar (who was hand-selected and trained by Dr. Raj Kanodia—rumored to have worked on celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and Ashlee Simpson Ross). Dr. Dugar works out of his Beverly Hills office and is only the second doctor in America to perform closed scarless rhinoplasty (because this chick does not dig scars). What does that mean? All cuts are made on the inside of the nose, leaving no visible trace on the outside.

"Most surgeons, I'd say 99 percent now, do something called open rhinoplasty," claims Dr. Dugar. "They make a cut at the bottom of the nose, lift it up, do a bunch of reconstructive changes then suture it back together. You're left with a scar at the bottom of your nose forever. Usually, it's not that noticeable, but it's there for life."

No scar? Count me in.