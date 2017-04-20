Richard Simmons would probably never have to work again if he doesn't feel like it, so it's not that surprising that he's choosing to chill out at his Hollywood Hills mansion these days.

The 68-year-old short shorts and tank top-wearing fitness icon and motivational TV personality has made headlines in recent months over his absence from public life since 2014, as highlighted in the No. 1 podcast Missing Richard Simmons. He has addressed concerns over his health and well-being, most recently in a confusing Facebook post following a hospitalization for indigestion.

Simmons' absence is particularly mysterious given his dynamic presence and how generally confident and cheerful he always appeared to be with the general public. And the public also made him rich.