However, as the years progress, her outlook on, well, looks has extended far beyond the lipstick and blush. "I think that in the beginning it was all about external beauty, but now it's grown so much more to also: education is beautiful, confidence is beautiful, mental health is beautiful, gratitude is beautiful—the whole overall being opposed to just the outside."

Don't get her wrong—she still loves a good mascara and concealer, but even when picking a product, she looks beyond the shade and to an eco-friendly label.

"The amount of damage that human beings have done to the planet is extremely disturbing and if we continue to go at this rate, we're going to mess up our planet really bad, so anyway that we can look out for our environment I think is really important," she said.