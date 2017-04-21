Winfrey said part of the hesitation came from her limited acting experience and the range required to play the character. "I've done five movies in my life," she said. "So my repertoire is very small. Every time I'm on stage I just feel like everybody here knows more than I do, so you have to then hand yourself over to somebody who knows what they're doing, so that's what I did."

And it sounds like that worked.

"It's Emmy time," Winfrey's costar Courtney B. Vance told us about her performance. "She's right up there with all the best of them. It's her time."