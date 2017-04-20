Suicide Squad recently won an Oscar for Best Makeup, but what about the visual effects? Let's take a look.

The VFX Breakdown by Imageworks video shows an in-depth looks at all of the visual work that went into creating the box office hit. While all of the labor is noteworthy, people are paying extra attention to the detail given to model Cara Delevingne.

Around the one minute mark, the video shows a full visual effects transformation of Cara into her character of the Enchantress.