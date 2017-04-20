Kyle Gets a Gun After Stalker Breaks Into His House on The Arrangement: "The Ultimate Target Was You"
Let the wedding planning begin!
Nikki Bella is looking at dresses for her upcoming wedding to WWE's John Cena! The Total Divas star just posted photos from Bridal Fashion Week in New York City and she couldn't look happier in the pics.
Nikki's longtime boyfriend John got down on one knee at WrestleMania 33 in early April and asked her to marry him. And days after getting engaged, Nikki told E! News exclusively about her dream wedding dress.
"I want something that's tight in the waist and shows off the booty," she dished. "I definitely have to have some cleavage."
So what designers was the newly engaged star looking at? Marchesa and Romona Keveža!
Nikki posted the cute Boomerang video above while attending the Romona Keveža show and even captioned it with the bride emoji. Then the next stop for Nikki was Marchesa.
"Incredible event @marchesafashion #nybfw #BridalFashionWeek," she wrote along with a photo of her in front of the beautiful dresses.
Looks like she definitely has wedding fever!
Just days after getting engaged Nikki told us the proposal was "unreal" and it sounds like her fans might even get to see the ceremony on TV! She dished to E! News, "I'm definitely willing to film it for sure. I feel like I've taken people on this incredible journey on Total Divas and Total Bellas. They have seen me cry, get angry and be so many different ways about marriage. I feel like for my fan base, my Bella Army, I should let them tune into my wedding."
We can't wait to see which dress she picks! Which designer would love to see Nikki wear on her wedding day? Sound off in the comments below!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!