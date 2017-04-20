Let the wedding planning begin!

Nikki Bella is looking at dresses for her upcoming wedding to WWE's John Cena! The Total Divas star just posted photos from Bridal Fashion Week in New York City and she couldn't look happier in the pics.

Nikki's longtime boyfriend John got down on one knee at WrestleMania 33 in early April and asked her to marry him. And days after getting engaged, Nikki told E! News exclusively about her dream wedding dress.

"I want something that's tight in the waist and shows off the booty," she dished. "I definitely have to have some cleavage."