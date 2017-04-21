Time for this week's star-approved trends.

On Monday, Olivia Culpo proved it's time to put away those sheer tights and bring out your favorite pair from the '90s: fishnets. With her plaid dress, leather boots and edgy undergarments, the star looked ready to rock while spotted in Los Angeles.

Although the particular tight may seem a bit racy, they go with just about anything and are a spring-ready take on your average opaque alternative. Pair them with a fun dress (like Olivia's), or style them under your jeans like your favorite It girls. They'll add just the right amount of edge to your outfit.