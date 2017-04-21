Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com
Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com
Time for this week's star-approved trends.
On Monday, Olivia Culpo proved it's time to put away those sheer tights and bring out your favorite pair from the '90s: fishnets. With her plaid dress, leather boots and edgy undergarments, the star looked ready to rock while spotted in Los Angeles.
Although the particular tight may seem a bit racy, they go with just about anything and are a spring-ready take on your average opaque alternative. Pair them with a fun dress (like Olivia's), or style them under your jeans like your favorite It girls. They'll add just the right amount of edge to your outfit.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfield's spring-ready dress is the only one you'll want to wear this spring. The singer's floral Zimmermann wrap dress takes a fun and fresh approach on a classic, flirty style. The midi dress has an off-the-shoulder moment that adds a sense of elegance and sultriness to the otherwise playful appearance, while also drawing attention to your collar bones. (Which is pretty much everyone's best feature, no?)
James Devaney/GC Images
It's no secret that Priyanka Chopra has been crushing the street style game lately. On Wednesday, the actress went for a combination you can't go wrong in: ripped jeans, a white top, heels and a killer blazer. This light-weight, spring-ready jacket is an easy way to dress up even the most casual looks while still looking effortless and chic.
Nioi Blazer, $149
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
Then there's Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario, who was spotted floating around in an elegant yet edgy sheer skirt. The style star's flowy ensemble isn't too attention grabbing, so the sheer-ness really does seem subtle. Pro tip: If you're worried about showing too much skin, go for a skirt with a distracting pattern. If your skirt doesn't come with coverage (unlike the option below), add a fitted, bodycon mini underneath for coverage.
Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Lastly, Victoria Justice makes it clear that an outfit is never complete without some statement jewelry. In case you haven't heard, this season's all about the tassel earring (see Jamie Chung's version here). These vacation-ready accessories elevate your wardrobe with a fun twist. How will you wear yours? (And in what color?)
Cheers to a week of fashion that definitely didn't disappoint!