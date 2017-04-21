5 Days, 5 Ways: Hailee Steinfeld's Dress Is the Only One You'll Want to Wear This Spring

ESC: 5 Days, Olivia Culpo

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Time for this week's star-approved trends. 

On Monday, Olivia Culpo proved it's time to put away those sheer tights and bring out your favorite pair from the '90s: fishnets. With her plaid dress, leather boots and edgy undergarments, the star looked ready to rock while spotted in Los Angeles. 

Although the particular tight may seem a bit racy, they go with just about anything and are a spring-ready take on your average opaque alternative. Pair them with a fun dress (like Olivia's), or style them under your jeans like your favorite It girls. They'll add just the right amount of edge to your outfit.

ESC: 5 days Market

Xhilaration Women's Tights Micro Fishnet Black, $8

ESC: 5 Days, Hailee Steinfeld

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfield's spring-ready dress is the only one you'll want to wear this spring. The singer's floral Zimmermann wrap dress takes a fun and fresh approach on a classic, flirty style. The midi dress has an off-the-shoulder moment that adds a sense of elegance and sultriness to the otherwise playful appearance, while also drawing attention to your collar bones. (Which is pretty much everyone's best feature, no?)

ESC: 5 days Market

Diane von Furstenberg Bird-Print Asymmetric Silk Jersey Ruffle Dress, $340

ESC: 5 Days, Priyanka Chopra

James Devaney/GC Images

It's no secret that Priyanka Chopra has been crushing the street style game lately. On Wednesday, the actress went for a combination you can't go wrong in: ripped jeans, a white top, heels and a killer blazer. This light-weight, spring-ready jacket is an easy way to dress up even the most casual looks while still looking effortless and chic. 

Nioi Blazer, $149

Nioi Blazer, $149

ESC: 5 Days, Troian Bellisario

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Then there's Pretty Little LiarsTroian Bellisario, who was spotted floating around in an elegant yet edgy sheer skirt. The style star's flowy ensemble isn't too attention grabbing, so the sheer-ness really does seem subtle. Pro tip: If you're worried about showing too much skin, go for a skirt with a distracting pattern. If your skirt doesn't come with coverage (unlike the option below), add a fitted, bodycon mini underneath for coverage. 

ESC: 5 days Market

Zara Embroidered Tulle Mini Skirt, $100

ESC: 5 Days, Victoria Justice

Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Lastly, Victoria Justice makes it clear that an outfit is never complete without some statement jewelry. In case you haven't heard, this season's all about the tassel earring (see Jamie Chung's version here). These vacation-ready accessories elevate your wardrobe with a fun twist. How will you wear yours? (And in what color?)

ESC: 5 days Market

Topshop Hexagon Link Ditsy Earring, $25

Cheers to a week of fashion that definitely didn't disappoint!

