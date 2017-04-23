One year ago our world changed.

The whole of America collectively stayed in on a Saturday night, purchased an HBO subscription and settled in for an evening of a mysterious Beyoncé program. Keep in mind—at this time last year, no one knew they were about to witness the star make pop culture history. No one knew what was about to be show on television. What eventually became the Most Important Visual Album of Our Lifetime was, at that point, teased as just a project from Queen Bey.

But then, Lemonade happened, and nothing was the same.