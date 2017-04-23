Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
When Doves Cry: Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and More of the Most Moving Prince Tributes in the Year Since His Death
One year ago our world changed.
The whole of America collectively stayed in on a Saturday night, purchased an HBO subscription and settled in for an evening of a mysterious Beyoncé program. Keep in mind—at this time last year, no one knew they were about to witness the star make pop culture history. No one knew what was about to be show on television. What eventually became the Most Important Visual Album of Our Lifetime was, at that point, teased as just a project from Queen Bey.
But then, Lemonade happened, and nothing was the same.
The album rushed onto the scene with a power that could move mountains. Instantly, within the first few bars of Pray You Catch Me, it was clear that this was a milestone. Before all the social media fallout, before all the think pieces, before Beyoncé showed off her bat window-smashing skills in "Hold Up."
But beyond the fact that Lemonade will live on in the pop culture hall of fame is the fact that the album changed things for a lot of people. Whether intentionally or not, more than a few individuals were affected by the lyrical drama. Let's look back at everyone who felt the vibes more than the rest of the population.
Becky. We still don't know her true identity, and we may never actually find out who she is. We know she's got good hair, and that's about it. But no doubt that even though her outing hasn't gone past the point of speculation, the real Becky was shook when she heard "Sorry."
Rita OraThere were a few rumors swirling around that Ora was the only, the only, the Becky. But perhaps no piece of news got more traction in that department than Rita's vehement denies about being Becky. Coincidence? You decide.
Rachel RoyLemonade really stung for the fashion designer. Of all the swirling Becky rumors, hers was the one that the public seemed to cling to the hardest. It was difficult not to believe that she could have been Becky, what with her complicated history with Jay Z—oh, and the fact that she Instagrammed about her "good hair" mere hours after the song dropped. The album's release brought back all of that old drama, and it also set the Beyhive against her. They directed a ton of hate in Roy's direction, and even began to shame her two daughters (way not cool, Beyhive).
Damon Dash. Things got mucho awkward for Jay Z's former business partner. After all, he found himself embroiled in a (rumored) four-way love triangle, and with an ex-wife and mother to his children that just might be Becky. The guy just wanted to lay low, hoping everyone forget about his past drama, but it was quite the opposite.
Serena WilliamsOnly good things came to the tennis star post-Lemonade. She got to dance alongside the great Beyoncé during the "Sorry" video and we can think of no greater honor. Enjoy your new lot in life, Serena.
Anyone who thought that Jay Z and Beyoncé had a perfect marriage. If there were still people who were looking at Jay and Bey through rose-colored glasses prior to April, then the Lemonade release came as a very, very big shock. They probably didn't know what was up or down, or how to go on with this new lease on life. It's hard to find out that Mom and Dad are human, but it's even harder when Mom is Beyoncé.
Tidal shareholders. Lemonade day was a good day for anyone with a financial stake in Tidal. It still is.
The Beyhive. After the ensuing social media fallout, the Beyhive experienced what it's like to be on the receiving end of one of their own takedowns. As it turns out, the public didn't take kindly to their bullying of Rachel Roy's daughters and, for a brief second, the tides turned against the Hive.
Peabody Awards prospectives. Ain't nobody losing to Lemonade.
AdeleThe singer was so shook by the album's gravitas that she hadn't gotten over her emotions ten months later at the Grammys. She even broke her award in two to share with Bey! A piece for Gretchen Wieners...