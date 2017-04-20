Not everyone thinks Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccinos are magical.
The limited-edition offering, which launched this week and is available until Sunday, is a pink and blue concoction made with Starbucks' Creme Frappuccino base and mango syrup, topped with a massive swirl of whipped cream sprinkled with pink and blue sugar dust and appears to change color as you drink it. The Unicorn Frappuccino is more than beautiful—it is a visual delight, a whimsical masterpiece to behold.
It is also a giant pain in the ass to make.
"I need to rant just a little bit," Colorado-based barista Braden Burson says while sitting in car in a now-deleted viral Twitter video, available on The Barista Life community Facebook page. "I work at Starbucks and the new Unicorn Frappuccino came out today...it has been like the No. 1 Frappuccino ever. So because it's been so popular online, everyone's like, 'Oh my gosh, I need to try it when it comes out. Well, today it came out and I have to tell you: Please don't get it!"
"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life!" he yelled. "My hands are completely sticky! I have unicorn crap all in my hair, on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life! It has been insane! If you love us as baristas, don't order it!"
Braden said it is "so difficult to make" the drink and indicated he felt overwhelmed having to make it for so many customers at once.
"So, for the love of God and everything that is good, don't get the Unicorn Frappuccino!"
Starbucks said in a statement it will reach out to Braden to "talk about his experience and how to make it better," reports said.
Many other baristas voiced their support and empathy for Braden.
"Today my store ran out of blue powder around 3 in the afternoon and so we had to stop serving the Frappuccino," one person wrote on Facebook. "We turned away literally dozens of people, answered dozens of phone calls about it (because most of the stores in my city ran out), and got chewed out by about half of the people we disappointed, and one person sat in the drive thru window for 12 minutes yelling at my manager over it telling us we're all bad at our jobs and he was taking it up corporate. This Frappuccino has absolutely been hell for us."
Others were not impressed.
"Little bitch lol, I just did a ten hour shift smashing out these damn UNIs and kept a positive attitude ALL DAY," another person wrote. "That's winning."