Not everyone thinks Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccinos are magical.

The limited-edition offering, which launched this week and is available until Sunday, is a pink and blue concoction made with Starbucks' Creme Frappuccino base and mango syrup, topped with a massive swirl of whipped cream sprinkled with pink and blue sugar dust and appears to change color as you drink it. The Unicorn Frappuccino is more than beautiful—it is a visual delight, a whimsical masterpiece to behold.

It is also a giant pain in the ass to make.

"I need to rant just a little bit," Colorado-based barista Braden Burson says while sitting in car in a now-deleted viral Twitter video, available on The Barista Life community Facebook page. "I work at Starbucks and the new Unicorn Frappuccino came out today...it has been like the No. 1 Frappuccino ever. So because it's been so popular online, everyone's like, 'Oh my gosh, I need to try it when it comes out. Well, today it came out and I have to tell you: Please don't get it!"