The wait to return to Westeros just got a little bit easier.

While Game of Thrones still won't be back for season seven until July 16, HBO has just released the eagerly-awaited first photos from the shortened new season. And trust us when we say they do not disappoint. All of your favorites are and accounted for including Mad Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) sitting on her throne, with brother/lover Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) standing guard, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) looking mighty suspicious up in the North and Khalessi (Emilia Clarke) looking fierce AF as always. Season six MVP Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) is even in the mix of 15 images in all her tiny-but-mighty glory! To see your faves back in action, be sure to click through our new gallery.

Unfortunately, no sign of season seven newbies Jim Broadbent or Ed Sheeran in the photos. Somethings have to be kept a mystery before July, after all.